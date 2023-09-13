Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.33

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.33 and last traded at C$33.51, with a volume of 7654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POU shares. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.41. The firm has a market cap of C$4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of C$374.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.9570025 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$321,910.00. Corporate insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

