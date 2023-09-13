Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

NYSE PKE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. 39,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,115. The company has a market cap of $293.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Aerospace in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

