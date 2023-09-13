Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.35

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.35 and last traded at C$21.69, with a volume of 2677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PLC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.25.

Park Lawn Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$727.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. Park Lawn had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of C$114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.5306417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

See Also

