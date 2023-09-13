PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

