Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.668 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.9 %

PPL stock opened at C$42.11 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$39.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8370672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.43.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

