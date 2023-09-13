PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Decreased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.63. The company has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

