Persimmon Plc Declares Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4535 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Persimmon Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. 60,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,409. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Simmons began coverage on Persimmon in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,464.25.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
