Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

Shares of PBSV opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.41.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

