Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.9% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

