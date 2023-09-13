Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 124,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 413,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,827 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 108.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after acquiring an additional 772,923 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,227,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,217,000 after acquiring an additional 130,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

