Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,838 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $159,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

