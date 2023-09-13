PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:PGF)

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

In other PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Brett Spork acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,840.00 ($23,767.74). 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

