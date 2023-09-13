PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:PGF)

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Insider Activity at PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund
In other PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Brett Spork acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,840.00 ($23,767.74). 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.