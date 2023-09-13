PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $408.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.55.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Stories

