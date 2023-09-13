PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $408.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.55.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
