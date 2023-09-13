Power Corp of Canada Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 121.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,877 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in HP were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,755 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Down 2.1 %

HP stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 114.62%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. HP’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.