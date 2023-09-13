Power Corp of Canada Invests $4.24 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,866 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,862,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,366,298 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $164.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.20. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $164.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $442.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.