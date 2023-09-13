Power Corp of Canada Makes New $34,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.20.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

