Power Corp of Canada Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Power Corp of Canada owned 0.08% of Lincoln National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Raymond James began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.54.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

