Power Corp of Canada Purchases 49,999 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 123.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,363 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,999 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $39,919,596,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $48.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 70.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.