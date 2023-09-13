Power Corp of Canada Raises Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 218.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 582.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 15,626.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 110.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $160.22 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.18.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,198. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

