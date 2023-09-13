Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Up 15.8%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 325,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 196,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

