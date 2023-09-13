Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) versus Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Critical Review

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Primis Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Primis Financial and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 6.61% 3.24% 0.34% Bank of the James Financial Group 18.43% 17.80% 0.95%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $148.10 million 1.41 $17.74 million $0.54 15.61 Bank of the James Financial Group $43.44 million 1.12 $8.96 million $1.96 5.43

This table compares Primis Financial and Bank of the James Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Primis Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Primis Financial pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primis Financial and Bank of the James Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primis Financial presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.14%. Given Primis Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primis Financial is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Summary

Primis Financial beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primis Financial

(Get Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. It operates full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.