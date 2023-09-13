Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Prologis were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.69 and its 200-day moving average is $122.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

