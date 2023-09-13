Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $121.91. 427,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.82. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

