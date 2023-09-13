ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 85,785 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,785 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $176,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.57. 118,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,166. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

