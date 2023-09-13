ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 9,788 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $94,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN traded down $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $827.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,350. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $776.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $773.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

