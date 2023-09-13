ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Cardinal Health worth $174,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.17. 391,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,066. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

