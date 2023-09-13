ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,165 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Starbucks worth $117,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 67.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.89. 2,188,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,704. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

