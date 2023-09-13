ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 45,074 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $152,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.06. 1,698,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.84. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $193.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

