ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,185 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $158,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.12. 279,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,837. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

