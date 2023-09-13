ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,745,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,755 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $167,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amcor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Amcor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Amcor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Down 1.8 %

Amcor stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,094. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

