ProShare Advisors LLC Has $161.83 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,949 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $161,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. 1,357,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.86.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

