ProShare Advisors LLC Has $162.83 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,448 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Sherwin-Williams worth $162,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

SHW stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.35. 288,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,557. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.29 and its 200-day moving average is $245.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.