ProShare Advisors LLC Has $179.96 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,969 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Roper Technologies worth $179,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after acquiring an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,695,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after buying an additional 121,894 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.20. 62,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,418. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

