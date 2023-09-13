ProShare Advisors LLC Has $182.86 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,822 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $182,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

BDX stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.48. 289,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.