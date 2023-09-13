ProShare Advisors LLC Has $183.52 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812,339 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 105,067 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $183,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,151,497,000 after buying an additional 598,164 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,715,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

ABT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.97. 967,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

