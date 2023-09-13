ProShare Advisors LLC Has $215.28 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,644 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Linde worth $215,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.55. The company had a trading volume of 330,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,391. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

