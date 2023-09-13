ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Ecolab worth $190,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $180.86. 323,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,218. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

