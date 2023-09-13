ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $184.29 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,112,637 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,286,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Target at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $10,172,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $2,184,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $545,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.30. 630,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,917. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.82. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Barclays cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

