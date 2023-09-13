ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 32,100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $88,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,809 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,481. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,107. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.56. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

