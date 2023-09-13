ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 61,460 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 755,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $172,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after acquiring an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $630,466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.53. The stock had a trading volume of 133,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.28. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

