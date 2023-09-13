ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 146,329 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,329 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $184,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 548,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13,958.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 495,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 491,603 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

CHD stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $95.37. 203,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

