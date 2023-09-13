ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $179,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.35. 2,579,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,123,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.36 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.