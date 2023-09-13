Prostatis Group LLC Acquires 3,419 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.61 and a 200 day moving average of $427.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

