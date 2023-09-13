Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $97.60 and a one year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

