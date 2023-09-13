Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 161.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

