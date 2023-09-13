Prostatis Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 120.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,405 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 221.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1957 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

