Prostatis Group LLC Has $595,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.