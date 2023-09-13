Prostatis Group LLC Has $968,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prostatis Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,185 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.