Prostatis Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

