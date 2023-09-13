Prostatis Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Prostatis Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189,013 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 18,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,315,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

BATS IYZ opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $368.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

